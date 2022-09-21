Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Shares Down 7.6%

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) shares were down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.13 and last traded at $13.13. Approximately 24,799 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 623,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UDMY shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Udemy from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Udemy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Udemy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Udemy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Udemy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.88 and its 200-day moving average is $12.67.

In other Udemy news, SVP Prasad Gune sold 1,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $25,132.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 278,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,488.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Prasad Gune sold 1,697 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $25,132.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 278,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,488.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Gregory Scott Brown sold 3,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $58,632.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,219,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,058,336.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,387 shares of company stock worth $168,641. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UDMY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Udemy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Udemy in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Udemy during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Udemy in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

