Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.00

Crown Capital Partners Inc. (TSE:CRWN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$9.00 and last traded at C$9.00, with a volume of 11000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.70.

Crown Capital Partners Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.85, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Capital Partners

In other Crown Capital Partners news, Director John Albert Brussa bought 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.80 per share, with a total value of C$28,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 104,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$816,660.

About Crown Capital Partners

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, subordinated debt, recapitalizations, PIPES, industry consolidation, mezzanine, alternative debts, bridge loans, mezzanine debt, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies.

