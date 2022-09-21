Sable Resources (CVE:SAE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Shares of Sable Resources Ltd. (CVE:SAE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 731112 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Sable Resources Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 29.87, a current ratio of 30.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of C$24.34 million and a PE ratio of -1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.22.

About Sable Resources

(Get Rating)

Sable Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mexico and Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and other deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Don Julio project covering an area of 63,314 hectares; the El Fierro project covering an area of 58,510 hectares; the El Fierrazo project, the Los Pumas project, and the Laspina project located in San Juan Province, Argentina; and the Vinata project and the El Escarpe project located in Mexico.

Featured Stories

