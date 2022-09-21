Highland Copper (CVE:HI) Shares Down 14.3%

Highland Copper Company Inc. (CVE:HI – Get Rating) fell 14.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 432,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 358% from the average session volume of 94,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.35, a current ratio of 12.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.11.

Highland Copper Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the United States. The company explores for copper deposits. It owns the Copperwood copper project; and the White Pine copper project located in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

