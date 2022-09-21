TheStreet Lowers Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ALTR. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Altair Engineering from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an initiates rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Altair Engineering Stock Performance

Shares of ALTR opened at $46.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Altair Engineering has a 52-week low of $45.90 and a 52-week high of $82.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -107.53 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $132.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Altair Engineering will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 8.1% during the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 9,300,000 shares of the software’s stock valued at $488,250,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,144 shares of the software’s stock valued at $314,217,000 after acquiring an additional 339,610 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,645,906 shares of the software’s stock worth $299,196,000 after purchasing an additional 18,157 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.4% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,362,649 shares of the software’s stock worth $152,155,000 after purchasing an additional 32,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,270,939 shares of the software’s stock valued at $174,752,000 after purchasing an additional 197,646 shares during the period. 62.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

