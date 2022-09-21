Knowles (NYSE:KN) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on KN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Knowles from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Roth Capital downgraded Knowles from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.63.

Knowles Stock Down 1.7 %

KN stock opened at $12.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.42. Knowles has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $23.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knowles

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.00 million. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 12.20%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Knowles will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Knowles by 226.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 97.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Knowles by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Knowles

(Get Rating)

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

