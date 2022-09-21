EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.20.

Shares of EVERTEC stock opened at $32.51 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.44. EVERTEC has a 12-month low of $32.22 and a 12-month high of $51.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.95.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $160.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.22 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 38.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that EVERTEC will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVTC. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in EVERTEC by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,759,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in EVERTEC in the 4th quarter valued at about $910,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,664,000 after buying an additional 34,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

