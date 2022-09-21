Short Interest in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Rises By 6.2%

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,110,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the August 15th total of 4,810,000 shares. Approximately 11.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 341,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.0 days.

Life Time Group Stock Performance

Shares of Life Time Group stock opened at $11.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Life Time Group has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $23.37.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. Life Time Group had a negative net margin of 24.42% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $461.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.18 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Life Time Group will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life Time Group

In related news, insider Retirement System Of T. Teacher acquired 4,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.40 per share, with a total value of $62,591.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,204,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,742,591.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Life Time Group by 158.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Life Time Group by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Life Time Group in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Life Time Group by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the period. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Life Time Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Life Time Group to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Life Time Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.22.

About Life Time Group

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

