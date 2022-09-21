BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,590,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the August 15th total of 4,320,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 886,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BTRS shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of BTRS from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on BTRS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BTRS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.14.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BTRS by 778.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,241,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,363 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BTRS by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,340,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,907,000 after buying an additional 1,992,661 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BTRS by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,640,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Visa Inc. bought a new position in shares of BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,253,000. Finally, BlueMar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,655,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTRS stock opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 0.62. BTRS has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $11.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average of $6.14.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

