Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.25–$0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $463.00 million-$465.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $463.99 million. Okta also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.73–$0.70 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Guggenheim raised shares of Okta from a sell rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.73.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $58.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.51. Okta has a 1-year low of $57.71 and a 1-year high of $272.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. Okta had a negative net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Okta will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $232,868.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,562.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Okta news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $1,826,836.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,505.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $232,868.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,562.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,168 shares of company stock worth $2,449,229 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Okta in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.