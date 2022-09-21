Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.30-$6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.76. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on Nucor in a report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $132.78.

Nucor Stock Performance

NUE stock opened at $113.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nucor has a 12 month low of $88.50 and a 12 month high of $187.90.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 31.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 6.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nucor

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Nucor by 97.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,998,000 after purchasing an additional 405,815 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Nucor by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,302,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,946,000 after purchasing an additional 272,987 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Nucor by 55.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 500,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,411,000 after buying an additional 177,703 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 11.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,738,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,471,000 after buying an additional 176,738 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Nucor by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 934,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,537,000 after acquiring an additional 109,529 shares in the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

