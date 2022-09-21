Hess (NYSE:HES) PT Raised to $130.00

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hess from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.08.

Hess Price Performance

Hess stock opened at $119.31 on Wednesday. Hess has a 1 year low of $66.22 and a 1 year high of $131.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.60. The company has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Insider Activity at Hess

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Hess had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hess will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,166,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,686,473.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,686,473.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $1,484,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,265,358.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hess

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HES. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 880.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

