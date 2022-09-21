Brookstone Capital Management Grows Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 99.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,072 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 18.6% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $5,726,000. CWM LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $1,497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DD opened at $54.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.39. The company has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.56 and a twelve month high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DD shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

