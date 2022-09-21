Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 4,793 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 198.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.07% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYH stock opened at $261.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $272.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.60. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $247.38 and a 12 month high of $302.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

