Brookstone Capital Management Takes $2.06 Million Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 60,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.05% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.5% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Compass Point reduced their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Down 3.0 %

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $30.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.73. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.82 and a fifty-two week high of $36.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.32.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.0933 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 386.21%.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

(Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

