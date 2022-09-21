abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Stake Lessened by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,699 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.09% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $12,809,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,946,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,911,000 after purchasing an additional 612,987 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $9,003,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $7,714,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,426,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,087,000 after buying an additional 362,342 shares during the last quarter.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance

SGOL stock opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.54. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $19.86.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.