CVA Family Office LLC Purchases 225 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 97.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Regency Centers by 635.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Regency Centers by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 58.1% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on REG shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Regency Centers from $79.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Regency Centers from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Regency Centers from $57.50 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.91.

Regency Centers Stock Down 3.4 %

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $56.87 on Wednesday. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $55.78 and a 52-week high of $78.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.34%.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

See Also

