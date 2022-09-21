CVA Family Office LLC Grows Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 655.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 755 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 320,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,448,000 after buying an additional 57,833 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,420,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 98,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 30,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.44.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CFG opened at $36.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.51 and a 200 day moving average of $39.83.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.12. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 25.04%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 42.53%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

