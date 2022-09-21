CVA Family Office LLC Lowers Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

CVA Family Office LLC decreased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 62.1% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,752.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,752.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of ECL stock opened at $156.52 on Wednesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.82 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.84. The company has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ECL. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.78.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

