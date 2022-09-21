CVA Family Office LLC Lowers Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

CVA Family Office LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 641.7% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 1.6 %

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $331.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $314.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.73. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $485.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LULU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $464.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.