Gradient Investments LLC Has $130,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 15,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 9,911 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 539.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 205,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,219,000 after buying an additional 173,600 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 200,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,784,000 after buying an additional 98,836 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $718,000. Finally, Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,278,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $62.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.00. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.62 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

