CVA Family Office LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

CVA Family Office LLC reduced its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CARR. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 53,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CARR opened at $37.81 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $57.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.36 and a 200 day moving average of $40.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 29.10%. On average, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CARR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.08.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

