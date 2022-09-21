Gradient Investments LLC Raises Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at about $244,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 56.4% during the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 5.0% in the second quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 17,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.0% in the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 24,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRU. TheStreet cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.83.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $93.02 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.73 and a 12 month high of $124.22. The stock has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

