State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 13,462 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,462 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Dover by 0.7% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 34,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the second quarter worth approximately $303,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Dover by 28.6% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Dover in the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Dover by 76.9% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of DOV stock opened at $122.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.83 and a 200 day moving average of $135.40. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $116.66 and a 52 week high of $184.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. Dover had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.505 dividend. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on DOV shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dover to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.17.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

