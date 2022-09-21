Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Short Interest Update

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,500,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the August 15th total of 24,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Infosys

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 16.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,541,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,855,349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,570,026 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 65,512,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,657,886,000 after buying an additional 7,753,476 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Infosys by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,720,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,607,000 after acquiring an additional 7,174,202 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Infosys by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,989,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,344,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INFY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna downgraded Infosys from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Infosys to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.92.

Infosys Price Performance

NYSE:INFY opened at $17.02 on Wednesday. Infosys has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $26.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.12. The firm has a market cap of $71.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Infosys had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.171 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. Infosys’s payout ratio is 49.28%.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

