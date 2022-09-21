Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Short Interest Up 6.3% in August

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,111,500 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the August 15th total of 1,986,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,278.8 days.

Land Securities Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS LSGOF opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average of $8.92. Land Securities Group has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $11.08.

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on Land Securities Group from GBX 765 ($9.24) to GBX 830 ($10.03) in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.