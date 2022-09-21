Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the August 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 421,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HAE. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Haemonetics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Haemonetics from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.80.

In other news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 8,016 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total transaction of $590,859.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,387.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Haemonetics news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 33,798 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total value of $2,632,526.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,916.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total transaction of $590,859.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,387.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,856 shares of company stock valued at $3,226,165. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 155.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the second quarter valued at $65,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Haemonetics by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HAE opened at $77.55 on Wednesday. Haemonetics has a 12 month low of $43.50 and a 12 month high of $79.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 59.20 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.25 and its 200 day moving average is $63.97.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Haemonetics had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

