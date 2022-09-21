Short Interest in Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMQCF) Grows By 6.3%

Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMQCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,913,900 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the August 15th total of 1,800,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI Stock Performance

Shares of IMQCF stock opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $6.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.32.

Get Inmobiliaria Colonial SOCIMI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI from €10.25 ($10.46) to €7.00 ($7.14) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th.

About Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI

Colonial is a Spanish listed REIT company (SOCIMI), leader in the European Prime office market with presence in the main business areas of Barcelona, Madrid and Paris with a prime office portfolio of more than one million of sqm of GLA and assets under management with a value of more than 12bn.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inmobiliaria Colonial SOCIMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inmobiliaria Colonial SOCIMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.