iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 175,800 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the August 15th total of 165,300 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 109,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iSpecimen

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in iSpecimen by 78.3% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 62,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 27,243 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iSpecimen during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iSpecimen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iSpecimen by 903.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 64,083 shares during the period. 4.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iSpecimen alerts:

iSpecimen Price Performance

Shares of iSpecimen stock opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.89. iSpecimen has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $28.98. The company has a current ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

iSpecimen Company Profile

iSpecimen ( NASDAQ:ISPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter. iSpecimen had a negative return on equity of 36.25% and a negative net margin of 84.89%.

(Get Rating)

iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iSpecimen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSpecimen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.