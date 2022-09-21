Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the August 15th total of 2,990,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 572,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Renewable

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEPC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 604.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the second quarter worth $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Renewable by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

BEPC opened at $39.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.51. Brookfield Renewable has a 12-month low of $31.10 and a 12-month high of $44.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Brookfield Renewable had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -246.15%.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

