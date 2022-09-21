Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Short Interest Update

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the August 15th total of 2,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALK. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Melius began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $61.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.44.

Insider Activity

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,254.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $100,042.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,527.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,254.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 79,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 248.2% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 22,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 36,931 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 83,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 42,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $424,000. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $45.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $38.19 and a 1-year high of $63.76.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.24. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

