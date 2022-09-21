Short Interest in Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Grows By 6.5%

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,770,200 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the August 15th total of 6,358,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,986,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Price Performance

FMCC opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.65. The firm has a market cap of $377.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 2.22. Federal Home Loan Mortgage has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.21.

Get Federal Home Loan Mortgage alerts:

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter. Federal Home Loan Mortgage had a negative return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 15.16%.

About Federal Home Loan Mortgage

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases single-family and multifamily residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through two segments, Single-family and Multifamily.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Home Loan Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Home Loan Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.