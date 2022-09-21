Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 829,800 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the August 15th total of 778,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Gladstone Investment Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:GAIN opened at $13.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.95. Gladstone Investment has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $17.15.

Gladstone Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gladstone Investment

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GAIN. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 821,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,246,000 after buying an additional 283,224 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the second quarter worth $406,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the second quarter worth $358,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the second quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 17,033 shares in the last quarter.

GAIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Gladstone Investment from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

