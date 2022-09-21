JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Short Interest Up 6.6% in August

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the August 15th total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 935,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
JFrog Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $19.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.08. JFrog has a 52 week low of $16.36 and a 52 week high of $42.33.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,500 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $163,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,601,045.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $163,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,601,045.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $1,093,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,702,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,618,877.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,500 shares of company stock worth $2,203,320. 33.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On JFrog
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have issued reports on FROG. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of JFrog from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of JFrog from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on JFrog in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on JFrog from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.71.
JFrog Company Profile
JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.
See Also
