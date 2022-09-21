JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Short Interest Up 6.6% in August

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the August 15th total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 935,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

JFrog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $19.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.08. JFrog has a 52 week low of $16.36 and a 52 week high of $42.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,500 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $163,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,601,045.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $163,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,601,045.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $1,093,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,702,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,618,877.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,500 shares of company stock worth $2,203,320. 33.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JFrog

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in JFrog during the second quarter worth approximately $1,336,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in JFrog by 52.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 246,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 84,571 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 455.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,097,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,121,000 after buying an additional 899,673 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 167,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after buying an additional 32,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of JFrog by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 252,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after buying an additional 139,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FROG. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of JFrog from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of JFrog from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on JFrog in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on JFrog from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.71.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

