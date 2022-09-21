Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the August 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 345,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Maximus Stock Performance

MMS opened at $58.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Maximus has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $88.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.90 and its 200-day moving average is $66.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maximus

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Maximus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Maximus by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,461 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $94,153,000 after buying an additional 18,561 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,991,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Maximus by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 45,737 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 12,892 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Maximus by 1,132.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 419,689 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,437,000 after purchasing an additional 385,622 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

