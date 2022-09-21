Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Short Interest Up 6.7% in August

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,610,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the August 15th total of 15,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $293,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,623.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Delta Air Lines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 61,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 218.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,811,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,799 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 325.6% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 187,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 143,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 0.6 %

Several research analysts have commented on DAL shares. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

DAL opened at $32.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.18. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $28.09 and a one year high of $46.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.35.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business’s revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.07) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

