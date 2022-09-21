The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Short Interest Up 6.6% in August

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,050,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the August 15th total of 2,860,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.20.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 1.3 %

HIG stock opened at $64.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.23. The company has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $61.59 and a 12-month high of $78.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 15.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $166,372.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,475.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 22.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 481,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,488,000 after purchasing an additional 86,749 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Amundi raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,073,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,786,000 after acquiring an additional 135,057 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 99.1% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 130,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,516,000 after purchasing an additional 64,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

