Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 555,500 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the August 15th total of 521,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Harrow Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. 59.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HROW opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. Harrow Health has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.36, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 4.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.29.

Harrow Health ( NASDAQ:HROW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Harrow Health had a negative net margin of 28.96% and a positive return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $23.32 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Harrow Health will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Harrow Health in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business; and DEXYCU for the treatment of post-operative inflammation. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

