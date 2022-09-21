Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) Short Interest Update

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,090,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the August 15th total of 4,780,000 shares. Currently, 17.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 193,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of GLUE opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $27.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Monte Rosa Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GLUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts forecast that Monte Rosa Therapeutics will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 6.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 8,678 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 151.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 141.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,725 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 152.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

