ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,190,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the August 15th total of 18,950,000 shares. Currently, 24.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in ImmunityBio by 93.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,179,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after buying an additional 569,696 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,760,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,925,000 after acquiring an additional 544,929 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ImmunityBio in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,494,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in ImmunityBio by 50.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 688,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 230,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ImmunityBio by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 383,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 199,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ImmunityBio in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of ImmunityBio from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

ImmunityBio Stock Down 1.3 %

ImmunityBio Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ IBRX opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.47. ImmunityBio has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.

(Get Rating)

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.

Featured Stories

