CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Short Interest Up 6.7% in August

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNAGet Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 544,600 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the August 15th total of 510,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 184,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CNA Financial news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 76,954 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.26 per share, for a total transaction of $3,021,214.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 243,806,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,571,851,395.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 274,630 shares of company stock valued at $10,802,190 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNA Financial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in CNA Financial during the first quarter worth $230,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of CNA Financial by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the first quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CNA Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $2,252,000. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNA Financial Trading Down 2.0 %

CNA Financial stock opened at $38.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.18. CNA Financial has a one year low of $37.90 and a one year high of $50.33.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNAGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CNA Financial will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNA Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.88%.

About CNA Financial

(Get Rating)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

