CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Short Interest Up 6.7% in August

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 544,600 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the August 15th total of 510,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 184,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CNA Financial news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 76,954 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.26 per share, for a total transaction of $3,021,214.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 243,806,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,571,851,395.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 274,630 shares of company stock valued at $10,802,190 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNA Financial

CNA Financial Trading Down 2.0 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in CNA Financial during the first quarter worth $230,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of CNA Financial by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the first quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CNA Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $2,252,000. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNA Financial stock opened at $38.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.18. CNA Financial has a one year low of $37.90 and a one year high of $50.33.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CNA Financial will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNA Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.88%.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

