Gradient Investments LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 99.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308,208 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 43.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,519,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,697,000 after buying an additional 7,700,196 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 508.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,359,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,523,000 after buying an additional 1,136,144 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $65,614,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $66,648,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,791,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,393,000 after purchasing an additional 618,845 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $93.80 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $93.51 and a 52 week high of $108.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.54.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

