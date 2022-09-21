State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $5,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth $730,000. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $165.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.24. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.00 and a 12-month high of $244.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.24.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 69.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.56.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.