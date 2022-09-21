State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $5,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1,261.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Marriott International to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Marriott International to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.71.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $157.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.61. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.68%.

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

