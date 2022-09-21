State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $5.71 Million Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $5,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,298,000 after acquiring an additional 154,445 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,153,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,390,000 after acquiring an additional 927,197 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,687,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,672,000 after acquiring an additional 56,830 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,965,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,383,000 after acquiring an additional 208,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 138.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,951,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,930 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,124.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $3,793,271.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TER. Craig Hallum cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $138.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Teradyne from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Teradyne from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.55.

Shares of TER opened at $80.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.54. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.75 and a twelve month high of $168.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.95 and a 200-day moving average of $95.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $840.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.60 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 24.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 9.21%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

