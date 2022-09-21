Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s 3rd Largest Position

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,933.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,496,149 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,422,564 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.9% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $158,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yarbrough Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,657.8% in the second quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 858,020 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $91,130,000 after purchasing an additional 809,209 shares during the period. MCIA Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3,615.7% in the second quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 55,549 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 54,054 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,668.4% in the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 7,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,152.8% in the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 142,420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,126,000 after purchasing an additional 136,098 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 309.2% in the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,910 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 23,357 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total transaction of $999,894.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,933,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $122.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.61.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

