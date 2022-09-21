New Capital Management LP Sells 1,326 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

New Capital Management LP lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,392 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 2.3% of New Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. New Capital Management LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tobam increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $242.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $268.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.37. The company has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $239.64 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

