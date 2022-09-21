DnB Asset Management AS Makes New Investment in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 48,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AA. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Alcoa from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Alcoa Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE AA opened at $43.53 on Wednesday. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.56 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.31.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($1.04). Alcoa had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.86%.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

