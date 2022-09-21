DnB Asset Management AS Increases Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,094 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TWLO. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 864.7% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $131,165.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,118,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $131,165.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,118,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $30,306.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,915,452.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,893 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,443. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twilio Stock Performance

NYSE TWLO opened at $74.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.10. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.29 and a fifty-two week high of $373.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Twilio from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Twilio in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Twilio from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Twilio from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.84.

Twilio Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.