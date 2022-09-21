Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Stock Position Cut by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,851 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 141,486 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after acquiring an additional 23,838 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,777,077 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $118,970,000 after acquiring an additional 14,796 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,680,408 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $456,702,000 after acquiring an additional 78,886 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 27,352 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 11,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,519 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LUV opened at $35.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.01. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $34.36 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The company has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LUV. Susquehanna raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Argus lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.06.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

